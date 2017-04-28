“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

WILD ROSE

Summer 2016.

To rock HARD with our friends in our small town.

The soul.

A melding of power pop and hard rock or as one reviewer aptly puts it “The Steve Miller Band trying to be a punk band.”

Recording in a studio, touring, and hopefully releasing a record.

*protected email*

wildroseva.bandcamp.com

AMYGDALA

Formed in late 2014 and released our first album in 2016. That release was followed by a 30 day tour through Europe and another month-long tour through the U.S. to support our album Population Control.

To dismantle cool kid clubs.

CSA (child sex abuse) Depression, mental illness, racism, inner misogyny, patriarchy.

Aggressive, emotional, hardcore punk.

Working on album #2, split 7” release with Soul Glo, Mexico/South America tour winter 2017.

Write us! For merch, shows,booking at *protected email*

amygdalatx.bandcamp.com

SIAL

December 2016 from Singapore, Southeast Asia.

Producing raw hardcore punk representing the voices of the minority and the marginalised class. Singing in our native language, Malay.

Spewing our hatred towards humanity and the system that you’ve created. Against, power,gentrification, progression and modernisation in the world’s most expensive state.

Raw, dark, primitive punk hardcore mixed with blood and tears.

No future.The world is dying, so is punk.

sial.bandcamp.com

DROP IN

Jan 2016 in San Jose, CA.

I think we all just really wanted to DO something- cole & jerm were pretty fresh out of their last bands & we just went into the basement & started jamming. ricky showed up sometime during that first practice, took over on bass & that was that.

Most of the lyrics come from the self-perpetuating loop of sadness & anger, I guess.

I feel like we play pretty straightforward hardcore… maybe like Mindset-meets-Blazing Eye.

We just put out our second tape, “Antifascist Hardcore”… as for the future, we’re planning some upcoming gigs up & down the west coast, & we’re probably going to start working on a full length pretty soon.

dropin.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/dropinsj

THE COMPLETERS

We are from Porto Alegre, Brazil. We had our first gig in December 2016.

We played in some local hardcore bands and we wanted to form a new band, with post-punk influence.

About the way we live our lives in the middle of streets and buildings.

Post-punk played by punks.

We’ve just released a single and we are looking for labels for our debut album.

*protected email*

thecompleters.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/TheCompleters

SPLIT TONGUE

Pdoih – Vocals

Gaga – Guitar

At – Bass

Lem – Drum

Shah Alam, Malaysia.

We just wanted to make a hardcore punk band and make friends all around the world.

They’re about what happens around us. About what we love and hate.

I think hardcore + Oi! + UK82. How about you?

We just release new Ep Smash The Wall, released by Secret Records (Malaysia). We’re getting split with Losst, also from Malaysia. We’re also planning to touring a few countries in Southeast Asia.

*protected email*

lidahbercabang.bandcamp.com

secretrecs.bandcamp.com

